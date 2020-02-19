Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s annual photo day always creates some entertaining content.

And thus, there was some good content floating around Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox on Wednesday held the photo day, and while it allows players to take their headshots for the season, it also gives them a chance to show off a more lighthearted side. Oftentimes, photos for season promos and the like are taken, and the players typically accept the opportunity to let loose a bit.

Here’s a sights and sounds video.

So many big heads… The best sights and sounds from Photo Day 2020! pic.twitter.com/3Qe4qs4cUp — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 19, 2020

And a few of the top shots.

The Red Sox will play their first spring training game Friday against Northeastern University.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images