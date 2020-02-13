The Bruins are on a roll lately, winning six of their seven games since the NHL All-Star break.
One oddsmaker projects Boston’s success could last through the remainder of the regular season — and beyond.
Bovada has the Bruins as the current favorite to win the Atlantic Division at -120, according to Odds Shark. The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t far behind, however, at -100.
The next-closest team is the Toronto Maple Leafs at +2200.
Odds to win the NHL Atlantic Division (Bovada):
Bruins -120
Lightning -110
Maple Leafs +2200
Panthers +3300
Canadiens +30000
Sabres +35000
Senators +250000
Red Wings +300000
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 13, 2020
But Bovada projects the Bruins success could reach even farther than claiming the division. Boston has the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2020 at +700. The Lightning are the favorite at +550.
The Colorado Avalance and Washington Capitals also are in the running at +750 and +800, respectively, with the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins close behind at +1000.
Stanley Cup odds (Bovada):
TBL +550
BOS +700
COL +750
WAS +800
STL/PIT +1000
DAL +1500
TOR/EDM +1800
VAN +2000
VGK +2200
CAR/NYI +2500
ARI/CGY +3000
FLA/CBJ/WPG +3300
NSH/PHI +3500
CHI +5000
MIN +5500
NYR +8000
SJS/MTL +15000
BUF +25000
ANA +30000
LAK/NJD +75000
OTT 1000/1
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 13, 2020
It’s not often a team reaches a Stanley Cup Final two seasons in a row, but the Bruins certainly have the chops to do so. On top of having two of the best hands in the NHL in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, Boston has the league’s hottest goaltender in Tuukka Rask, who sports a 2.11 goals against average, and a quality backup in Jaroslav Halak, who’s 2.36 goals against average ranks sixth-best.
There still are 24 games left on Boston’s regular-season schedule, however, so there’s plenty of time for things to shift. And in the NHL, anything is possible. Just ask the Blues, who sat in last place in the Central Division in Jan. 2019 before surging their way to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship a few months later.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images