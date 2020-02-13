Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on a roll lately, winning six of their seven games since the NHL All-Star break.

One oddsmaker projects Boston’s success could last through the remainder of the regular season — and beyond.

Bovada has the Bruins as the current favorite to win the Atlantic Division at -120, according to Odds Shark. The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t far behind, however, at -100.

The next-closest team is the Toronto Maple Leafs at +2200.

Odds to win the NHL Atlantic Division (Bovada): Bruins -120

Lightning -110

Maple Leafs +2200

Panthers +3300

Canadiens +30000

Sabres +35000

Senators +250000

Red Wings +300000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 13, 2020

But Bovada projects the Bruins success could reach even farther than claiming the division. Boston has the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2020 at +700. The Lightning are the favorite at +550.

The Colorado Avalance and Washington Capitals also are in the running at +750 and +800, respectively, with the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins close behind at +1000.

Stanley Cup odds (Bovada): TBL +550

BOS +700

COL +750

WAS +800

STL/PIT +1000

DAL +1500

TOR/EDM +1800

VAN +2000

VGK +2200

CAR/NYI +2500

ARI/CGY +3000

FLA/CBJ/WPG +3300

NSH/PHI +3500

CHI +5000

MIN +5500

NYR +8000

SJS/MTL +15000

BUF +25000

ANA +30000

LAK/NJD +75000

OTT 1000/1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 13, 2020

It’s not often a team reaches a Stanley Cup Final two seasons in a row, but the Bruins certainly have the chops to do so. On top of having two of the best hands in the NHL in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, Boston has the league’s hottest goaltender in Tuukka Rask, who sports a 2.11 goals against average, and a quality backup in Jaroslav Halak, who’s 2.36 goals against average ranks sixth-best.

There still are 24 games left on Boston’s regular-season schedule, however, so there’s plenty of time for things to shift. And in the NHL, anything is possible. Just ask the Blues, who sat in last place in the Central Division in Jan. 2019 before surging their way to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship a few months later.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images