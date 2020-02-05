Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Would LeBron James rather have Jayson Tatum as a friend or foe?

ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry offered a hilarious reason why the Los Angeles Lakers superstar should draft the Boston Celtics forward onto his team for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Having earned his first NBA All-Star Game selection, Tatum will represent either Team LeBron or Team Giannis Feb. 16 in Chicago, and . Goldsberry believes Tatum will strengthen James’ rule over the hardwood kingdom by helping him … save face.

“The main reason LeBron should choose Tatum: So he doesn’t get dunked on again!” Goldsberry wrote.

The Tatum recommendation refers to his epic dunk on James during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers, whom James played for at the time, ultimately won the game and the series, but the dunk was a crowning achievement in Tatum’s rookie season.

Goldsberry in his mock NBA All-Star draft urged Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick Kemba Walker from the starters’ pool. Here’s why:

“Last year’s All-Star Game was 48 minutes long,” Goldsberry wrote. “The two teams combined to shoot 167 3-point shots. That’s 3.5 per minute of play, and that is absolutely bananas. Any team serious about winning this game must have tons of shooting talent, and that’s why Giannis needs to take Kemba over the other two remaining starters. Walker is having a terrific season shooting from deep, sinking nearly 40 percent of almost 9 3-point tries per game.”

James and Antetokounmpo will draft their respective All-Star teams at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, and TNT will broadcast the selection special live.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 16 in Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images