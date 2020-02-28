Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics had Gordon Hayward’s back in more ways than one Wednesday night.

Hayward, playing in Utah against his former team for the second time since leaving for Boston in free agency, heard boos from the salty Salt Lake City crowd. And while Hayward certainly didn’t have his best night — 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting — his Celtics teammates did enough to get the win, and thus help him get the last laugh.

They were clearly happy to do so.

“It always feels good to come back where you started and to hear that crowd booing and to come out and win,” Marcus Smart said postgame, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “They can’t say anything.”

After another dominant performance, Jayson Tatum added he was “happy we got this win for G (Hayward)” while center Enes Kanter called the fact Hayward was getting booed “a little silly.”

“One thing about Gordon, before he’s a good basketball player, he’s a really good teammate,” Kanter said. “So, it’s just a little silly that he gets all the boos still. I don’t think it’s hate anymore. It’s just, they’re just enjoying it.”

Hayward played seven seasons for the Jazz from 2010-2017.

He and the Celtics will return to the court Saturday as they host the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images