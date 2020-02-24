Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dodgers fans on Sunday finally had the chance to see Mookie Betts in action.

Betts, who was acquired by Los Angeles earlier this month via a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, made his spring training debut with his new team against the Chicago Cubs. The four-time All-Star batted leadoff for the Dodgers, going 0-2 with a sacrifice fly before being pulled from the contest, which LA claimed 4-2.

The 2018 American League MVP swelled the count full in his first at-bat before lifting a lazy fly ball to left field. Betts got a bit more meat on the ball in his second at-bat, though it resulted in a fly out to right. He plated the Dodgers’ second run of the game in the fifth when he jolted a 1-0 fastball to dead center which plated Gavin Lux.

You can see the at-bats in the video here.

After being taken out, Betts offered some takeaways from his Cactus League debut.

Betts is expected to be back in the Dodgers’ lineup Monday when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images