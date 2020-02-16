Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum may have won the 2019 NBA Skills Challenge, but the Boston Celtics forward wasn’t as successful the second time around.

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis knocked Tatum out of Saturday’s Skills Challenge in the first round, sinking a 3-pointer ahead of the 21-year-old in a slim finish. (Sabonis would go on to lose in the final round to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Check it out:

Well, you can’t win them all.

