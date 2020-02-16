The NBA found plenty of ways to honor Kobe Bryant at Saturday’s All-Star weekend festivities.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver opened up the evening by announcing the league is renaming its All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Bryant. The first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out after Sunday’s All-Star Game at United Center.
Before the first competition began, former NBA star Dwyane Wade and former WNBA star Candace Parker led the crowd in a 24.2-second celebration of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, who was killed alongside her father in a helicopter crash nearly three weeks ago.
Former commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan. 1 from a brain hemorrhage suffered three weeks prior, was also honored.
For Kobe
For Gianna
For David Stern@DwyaneWade and @Candace_Parker lead the crowd in a 24.2-second celebration of their legacies. pic.twitter.com/35KGtLWW3D
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
We’re sure the league will find more ways to honor him as the weekend goes along.
