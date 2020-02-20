Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL reportedly is looking to change the league’s playoff structure — and it’s caused many to voice their opinions.

Those from around the New England football scene, specifically, took to Twitter after the news of the specific changes was announced Wednesday night.

Here are some responses:

League that has long touted parity & competitive balance wants to take the bye away from 2 teams per year, leaving just 2 per year w/ that significant tournament advantage? Methinks 💰 is much more important than parity & competitive balance to the NFL…but it’s just a hunch🤨 https://t.co/H2u2SG4eZV — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 20, 2020

As #Patriots fans and media, we all know how crucial a first-round bye is in the playoffs. Lowering it to only one bye is pretty massive for the top teams in each conference. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 20, 2020

Just determined to kill this sport https://t.co/V9YOK5HiWo — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) February 20, 2020

]There was one dissenting opinion.

This structure was inevitable. And it’s going to be great. Who doesn’t want more real football? https://t.co/ZCgKlQkOxJ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 20, 2020

We’ll just have to wait and see how the players view it.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images