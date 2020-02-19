It appears there won’t be an abundance of theatrics as Tom Brady decides his next step.

Brady is eligible to hit the open market for the first time in his career when the new NFL year begins next month. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Monday he isn’t expecting Brady to stage a grand free agency tour. Instead, Curran is hearing Brady may set up shop at a single location and have any interested teams come to him.

Mike Florio is all for Brady reportedly going this route, and he believes it offers insight into the amount of interest the future Hall of Famer is expected to generate around the league.

“I love it,” Florio said on NBC Sports. “It’s the ultimate boss move and it tells me that if they’re even having this conversation, there’s enough interest in Tom Brady where you have to have the conversation, right? If it’s crickets, you don’t even have this. You’re thinking, ‘All right, what are we going to do here? There are teams interested. Are we going to go criss-cross the nation or are we going to have them come to us?’ I think that’s my big takeaway. There are enough teams interested in Tom Brady for him to even have that deliberation as to how he’s going to handle his free agency tour.”

It remains to be seen which teams will arrange a meeting with Brady, but it feels safe to assume the Raiders will be on the list. Las Vegas reportedly is willing to offer the 42-year-old a contract worth $30 million annually. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, dollar signs might not be at the top of Brady’s priority list.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images