Hailie Deegan won’t race in Sunday’s Daytona 500, but she still has a mission to complete on NASCAR’s big day.

However, victory might be even tougher than earning a checkered flag in “The Great American Race.”

In case you haven’t heard, United States President Donald Trump will serve as Grand Marshall (meaning he’ll be the guy who says “Start your engines!) for NASCAR’s season opener. Trump will be the the second sitting U.S. president to attend a Daytona 500, following George W. Bush’s appearance in 2004.

Remember, will be at Daytona 500 tomorrow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

Whether Deegan is a fan of Trump is anyone’s guess. Regardless, she wants to score a piece of one-of-a-kind memorabilia before leaving Daytona.

Check out this tweet:

Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump https://t.co/5v9y2vrjPg — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) February 16, 2020

Good luck with that, Hailie.

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole alongside Alex Bowman, with Joey Logano, William Byron and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images