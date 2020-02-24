It made plenty of sense for the Boston Red Sox to re-sign Mitch Moreland this offseason.

Still, Moreland didn’t think a return was in the cards.

“From the talks we had with the team, I didn’t think it was a possibility of coming back,” Moreland told WEEI’s Rob Bradford at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. “I had a good amount of teams call early so I was like, ‘OK, time to move on.’ And then as the offseason went on, it got into January, the team started talking to us a little bit more.

“I told them, ‘Listen, I’m not playing 10 more years. This is where I want to be. I want to be on a good team, be in a spot I’m familiar with. Obviously, Boston is my first choice.'”

It’s unclear whether Moreland’s message helped push a deal across the goal line, but that honest sentiment probably made the Red Sox feel even better about re-signing the 34-year-old to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. The outside interest Moreland drew on the open market simply wasn’t enough to pull him away from Boston, as the first baseman was decisive in what he prioritized.

“There were a couple of teams. Some that were really close to home that were enticing,” Moreland told Bradford. “There was some other interest, for sure, but I wanted to be here.”

Moreland has spent the last three seasons with Boston, even earning an All-Star selection in 2018. He’s missed some time with injuries, but he’s been a steady contributor offensively and defensively when healthy. Not to mention he’s an established veteran the Red Sox’s younger players can turn to for leadership.

Moreland likely will split time at first base with Michael Chavis to begin the season. (Moreland is a left-handed hitter who could face righties, whereas Chavis is a right-handed hitter who could slide into the lineup versus lefties.) He’s a nice option to bridge the gap to Bobby Dalbec and/or Triston Casas — two corner infield prospects who’ve already made waves in the Red Sox system — especially since we know without a doubt Moreland wants to be in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images