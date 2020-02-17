Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat threw down yet another impressive dunk, Aaron Gordon knew he needed to raise the bar — literally.

Jones and Gordon began trading blows in the tiebreaker portion of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and Gordon responded to Jones’ windmill jam from a step inside the free-throw line by calling upon Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall.

Gordon pulled Fall from the stands and dunked over the 7-foot-5 center, sending the star-studded United Center crowd into a frenzy.

“I was scared (expletive),” Fall told MassLive.com’s John Karalis.

Gordon’s dunk wasn’t enough to secure him the victory. He received a score of 47, just short of the 48 that Jones earned for his final dunk. But dunking over Fall is no easy feat, and the popular C’s rookie made sure to share a message with Gordon just before the Orlando Magic forward went soaring through the air.

“I told him ‘Aaron I trust you. I trust you with my life right now,’ ” Fall told Karalis. “But he did it. He should have won. I think he got robbed.”

Fall isn’t alone in thinking Gordon got hosed Saturday night in Chicago. He sure had a unique perspective for the controversial finish, though, and he’s clearly just happy to have escaped the festivities without any harm inflicted.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images