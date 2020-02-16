Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will hold their first full squad workout Monday, but Rafael Devers will not be there.

Chris Sale (pneumonia), Alex Verdugo (stress fracture) and Xander Bogaerts (ankle) all are dealing with injuries that will limit them over the next couple of days and weeks. Devers isn’t injured, but he has a pretty good reason as to why he’ll be a little late and miss the start of spring training.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Devers’ girlfriend recently gave birth to their daughter, so he is in his native Dominican Republic. According to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, this is the 23-year-old’s second child.

Congratulations to the Devers family.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images