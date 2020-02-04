Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Astros have a new general manager.

The team announced Monday it’s hired James Click to fill the position previously held by Jeff Luhnow. Luhnow was fired after Major League Baseball suspended him for the 2020 season for his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Click, a graduate of Yale University, previously worked as vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent 13 seasons with the Rays, according to the team, working his way up from his initial role of coordinator of baseball operations in 2006 to VP in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images