The Boston Bruins acquiring winger Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks on Friday accomplished a variety of things.

Of course, the Bruins addressed a need and provided financial flexibility while doing so. However, they also further accomplished something head coach Bruce Cassidy had been preaching for weeks — internal competition.

Cassidy spoke with reporters prior to the Bruins taking the ice against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and addressed that notion.

“As for the players in the room, I try to just address their play on a daily basis — how they stay in the lineup, if there taken out, why they’re taken out. Create some competition,” Cassidy said, per the team. “Obviously this deal creates competition ’cause you got a guy that’s going into your lineup and somebody has to come out.

“So, I think players realize that they have to do what they have to do to stay in the lineup,” Cassidy added. “And it’s a good lineup to be in. I think we’ve done a good job of that even before this trade, bringing guys in and out.”

Cassidy is likely referring to when the Bruins knew they “needed a little more internal competition” in late January. They addressed it by placing both two players on waivers and have not missed a beat, winning 10 of the 11 games since.

It’s all part of the process Cassidy believes in. And so far it’s made the Bruins look like a team poised for a deep postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images