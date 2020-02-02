Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After completing their pregame warmups ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers paused to honor late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Every Chiefs and 49ers player and coach stood shoulder to shoulder on their respective 24-yard lines at Hard Rock Stadium — a nod to the jersey number Bryant wore during the second half of his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant died in a helicopter crash last Sunday at age 41.

A pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant: Every Chiefs and Niners player and coach is lined up on the 24-yard line. pic.twitter.com/SCzxOUtnz7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 2, 2020

A moment of silence was held for Bryant and the eight other victims who lost their lives in the crash, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and for Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman.

Doleman, a standout defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and 49ers in the 1980s and ’90s, died this week of brain cancer at age 58.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images