Bill Belichick implores Patriots players to ‘do your job,’ and the simple-yet-effective mantra has helped produce unprecedented success in New England over the past two decades.

Not only did the Chiefs abide by this philosophy over the course of their Super Bowl run, but they kicked it to another level.

Kansas City operated under “My Job Plus,’ a phrase coined by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The outlook is fairly self-explanatory: complete your assignment and keep pushing.

“I know (Bill Belichick’s) big thing is do your job and all that,” Spagnuolo said, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We believe in doing our job. And then if you can do a little bit more, that’s the plus part of it. And throughout the (Super Bowl), guys did that.”

The Chiefs saved some of their best defense for last, as the unit’s dominant fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV helped the team overcome a 10-point deficit and claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

