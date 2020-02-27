Whether it’s on the court or behind the scenes, Enes Kanter’s energy is electric.

Kanter has been with the Celtics for less than a year, and already he’s become one of the most likable characters currently in Boston sports. But it isn’t just the entertainment factor Kanter has going for him. In fact, beyond his impressive offensive rebounding skills, his positive energy is one of the most important qualities he brings to a team no matter his role.

Head coach Brad Stevens likes that — a lot.

“There are some games where we’ve really leaned on him heavy, and there are some games where we haven’t as much,” Stevens said, via Celtics.com. “He’s been a great teammate all the way through, which I think is one of his great qualities. Obviously he’s a great rebounder, he’s a great scorer, he can do all that stuff, but he brings a good, positive energy every day.”

Considering the lack of chemistry on the 2018-19 squad, Kanter’s energy is a breath of fresh air for the Celtics and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images