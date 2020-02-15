Losing Mookie Betts, a four-time Gold Glove winner, obviously is going to impact the Boston Red Sox’s defense.

That said, the Sox still are shaping up to be a pretty sound defensive team in the outfield.

Not only is Alex Verdugo, the centerpiece going back to Boston from the Betts trade with the Dodgers, a solid defender, but the Red Sox also picked up Kevin Pillar. Boston signed the veteran outfielder, who has spent most of his career playing center field, to a one-year, $4 million deal Friday.

By bringing in Pillar, the Red Sox can become increasingly less reliant on J.D. Martinez to be the fourth outfielder. But with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center , it seems likely that Pillar will see more of his work in right and left field.

“Obviously with Jackie here, I wouldn’t see myself as someone that’s probably going to play center field,” Pillar said Saturday in his first media availability with the Red Sox. “I was lucky to have a little experience last year moving to the corners, but really I’m just here to help in any way I can. Excited to go out and try to be the best version of myself.”

While Verdugo projects to be the starting right fielder, a stress fracture in his back might keep him from being ready for Opening Day. That makes it probable Pillar will be in right field when the Red Sox begin their season March 26 against Pillar’s longtime team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

