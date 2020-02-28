BOSTON — We’re three days removed from the NHL’s 2020 trade deadline, and the Boston Bruins are getting their first look at the two players they acquired prior to Monday’s deadline.

The B’s picked up forward Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in two separate trades. Kase came to Boston in exchange for veteran forward David Backes, while Boston gave up winger Danton Heinen to nab Ritchie.

The Bruins 4-3 win Thursday against the Dallas Stars was Kase’s first game with the team, and Ritchie’s second. Ritchie notched a goal and an assist against the Stars, his first points as a member of the Bruins.

Ritchie was happy to score, but even happier the Boston pulled out the W.

“It was good. Nice to score, nice to win. It was a good night tonight,” Ritchie said. “Energy levels were a little higher and felt better on my legs. … It was big that we kind of blew it open there, and that was quite the difference in the game. … We capitalized there and (the Stars) couldn’t get back in it.”

B’s captain Zdeno Chara liked what he saw from the newbie Thursday night.

“It’s always nice to see new guys coming in and contributing,” Chara said. “That was obviously a nice shot and that’s something that we like to see, those guys being rewarded.”

Kase, who hadn’t played in an NHL game since Feb. 7 thanks to an upper-body injury, didn’t have as flashy a night. The 24-year-old winger recorded just two shots on net and a minor penalty in 15 minutes of action in his debut, but David Krejci was pleased with his new linemate’s performance.

“We didn’t get much time to practice together,” Krejci said. “… Kase, you know, first game in like three weeks, I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but he got going second, third period. He played a lot. These are good players. Just got to find the chemistry.”

Ritchie and Kase will have a chance to show their worth once more Saturday afternoon when the Bruins visit the Islanders in New York.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images