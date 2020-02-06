Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady had the chance to catch up with a few old friends Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL 100 All-Time Team was recognized before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicked off Super Bowl LIV. The New England Patriots were well-represented among the illustrious group, as Brady was joined by former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri, as well as his longtime head coach, Bill Belichick.

The five members of Patriots lore came together for a photo, which the NFL shared to its official Instagram page Wednesday. Brady reflected on the special moment in the post’s comment section.

“Couldn’t be more blessed to share the field with these NFL legends as well as all the other teammates and coaches that we represent!!” Brady wrote. “Football is a sport like no other! Nothing can be accomplished without incredible teamwork, discipline, hard work and determination! I was very happy and proud to represent all former and current teammates on such a special occasion! 💯”

While Brady clearly is appreciative and grateful for the recognition, he’s not interested in taking part in any pregame ceremonies before Super Bowl LIV. The six-time Super Bowl champion has other plans for the first Sunday in February next year.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images