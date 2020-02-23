Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A rare moment occurred during Saturday’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

James Reimer left during the first period at Scotiabank Arena with a lower-body injury, forcing Carolina to put Petr Mrazek between the pipes. But it didn’t get much better. Kyle Clifford forcefully collided with Mrazek as both were headed for a loose puck.

Mrazek remained down on the ice, visibly in pain, but was able to leave the ice on his own accord.

But that left the Hurricanes without a goalie on their bench. So they had to turn to 42-year-old David Ayres, an emergency backup goalie and the zamboni driver for the Maple Leafs’ AHL team.

What a way to make a debut, Dave Ayres pic.twitter.com/1opzaBgR4t — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

It didn’t start off so hot for Ayres, who gave up two goals on his first two shots faced. But he wouldn’t allow any others by him in the second period.

We believe in Dave pic.twitter.com/YnxhFKTLpN — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

This is a rare situation, to say the least, but it happened two seasons ago when the Chicago Blackhawks had to utilize their 36-year-old accountant backup goalie, Scott Foster, when they lost Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia to injury. Foster stopped all seven shots he faced.

Ayres stopped eight of 10 in Carolina’s 6-3 win and also made some NHL history in the process.

David Ayres (42 years, 194 days) became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut. The previous mark was held by Hugh Lehman (41 years 21 days w/ CHI). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ttg0E45xdX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2020

Stick taps for Dave.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images