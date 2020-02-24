Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ilya Kovalchuk now is a member of the Washington Capitals, and it seemed that might’ve been because he didn’t want to go to Boston.

The veteran winger was sent to the Caps on Monday after a brief stint with the Montreal Canadiens following his release from the Los Angeles Kings. Shortly after the trade broke, a report surfaced that Kovalchuk had a choice between the Capitals and Bruins, but elected to go to Washington.

But in his media availability following the trade, Kovalchuk seemed to dispute that report.

Kovalchuk also said, when asked what the decision came down to between the Capitals and Bruins, that “I think you have the wrong teams.” — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 24, 2020

There have been plenty of times the Bruins have been linked to Kovalchuk prior to this deadline. They reportedly were interested in signing him in the summer of 2018 and following his release from the Kings in December 2019.

Washington parted with a third-round pick for Kovalchuk, who has nine goals and 13 assists this season in 39 games between Los Angeles and Montreal.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images