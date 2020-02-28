Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum’s game has shown some serious growth over the course of the season.

Whether it be him playing without hesitation, improvement to contested jumpers, or just a result of having support from his teammates to take over a game, the 21-year-old’s shift has been evident.

It’s also paralleled some off-the-court growth.

Believe it or not, Tatum’s recent surge on the court is being correlated to the surge of his beard filling in. Allow us to explain:

In the 42 games before his beard connected to his mustache, Tatum averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc with a true shooting percentage of 54.1.

In the 11 games Tatum’s played with a connected beard, he’s up to 30.5 points per game, 51.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, with a true shooting percentage of 65.7.

(StatMuse even provided photo evidence.)

Since his beard fully connected, Jayson Tatum has been playing out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/vFghGXThGv — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2020

Maybe his facial hair filling in has improved the wingers confidence? After all, he’s played in his first NBA All-Star game during the span.

Whatever the reason for his offensive explosion, pay close attention to his box scores if Tatum’s beard ever gets on James Harden’s level.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images