The first crack at the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown connection didn’t succeed, but is there a chance the duo is looking to try again?

Brown has been out of an NFL job since the Patriots released him back in late September. In hopes of righting his wrongs and repairing his image, the troubled wide receiver recently has been taking part in a media tour that has featured apology after apology, one of which to the NFL as a whole.

One of AB’s latest stops was in studio with “The Breakfast Club,” who asked Brown about potentially teaming up with Brady again. The two reportedly have “stayed in touch” since Brown’s release from New England, and the wideout last month noted he wants to play wherever Brady is playing in 2020.

“You gotta have a relationship with a quarterback. Quarterback is everything. I just think Tom (Brady) is a special quarterback,” Brown said on Power 105.1 FM, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “His leadership, him affecting the guys around him, putting guys at peace and encouraging them to work as hard as he does.”

When asked point-blank if he’s spoken to Brady about a reunion Brown replied, “We would like to make it happen.”

While some believe Brady’s social media activity legitimizes Brown’s claims, we probably should take everything the unhinged superstar says with more than just a grain of salt. The likelihood of a Brady-Brown reunion also seemingly would be further diminished if the quarterback returns to New England, as it’s tough to imagine Robert Kraft signing off on another AB go-around in Foxboro.

There’s no denying the Patriots need more than just a boost to their receiving corps, but given the hefty amount of baggage and negative attention he would bring, Brown probably would not be worth the hassle.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images