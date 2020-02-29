Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Semyon Varlamov will be in net as the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders clash.

Varlamov enters Saturday’s contest sporting a 19-12-5 record to go along with a .918 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average. The Islanders netminder also has two shutouts on the season so far.

The Bruins enter the matchup after taking down the Dallas Stats, 4-3 on Thursday. Prior to that they had dropped their two previous games.

For more on the matchup and Varlamov’s season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live,” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images