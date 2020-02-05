Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has responded.

The Red Sox slugger took to social media Tuesday night to express his feelings after Boston reportedly agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Martinez’s reaction was quite simple.

Conversely, current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler seems to be pretty happy with the development.

Hahahahaha — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) February 5, 2020

For the full details of the blockbuster trade, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images