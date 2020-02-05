Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has responded.
The Red Sox slugger took to social media Tuesday night to express his feelings after Boston reportedly agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.
Martinez’s reaction was quite simple.
😔
— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez28) February 5, 2020
Conversely, current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler seems to be pretty happy with the development.
Hahahahaha
— Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) February 5, 2020
Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images