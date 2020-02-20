Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. is going to miss Brock Holt, and it’s hard to blame him.

Holt, of course, recently signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, ending a seven-year stretch with the Boston Red Sox that was more successful than anyone could have foreseen. And Bradley, like many still with the Red Sox, took to social media to bid Holt farewell.

Take a look:

Brock ⭐️!!! My brother, my teammate, and locker mate (directly to my left) I am honored to know you as not only the ball player but the man who makes a difference in everyone’s life that he encounters. You are the epitome of what showing compassion, love, and being influential is all about! Much love to you and your family. I know my family will certainly miss seeing y’all on a regular basis 🤟🏾

Holt appreciated the sentiment, responding with, ‘My man! Love you bro,’ in the comments section.

By the way: The Red Sox open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

