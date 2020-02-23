Jacob Markstrom was a brick wall in net Saturday.

The Vancouver Canucks netminder shined as Vancouver snapped the Boston Bruins’ five game winning streak stopping 34 shots in the 9-3 win.

David Pastrnak was able to light the lamp in the first period, but Markstrom came alive from there as the Canucks completely took over the momentum. The Canucks goalie would allow one more goal to Pasta and another to Chris Wagner, but that wasn’t until the game was far out of hand in the final period.

To see his most impressive save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images