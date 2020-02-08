Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk has been having a great time since the NHL All-Star break.

DeBrusk has recorded five points (three goals, two assists) across the Boston Bruins’ five games since the All-Star game, including a goal in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The 23-year-old potted his 18th goal of the season 14:35 into the second period to extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-1 at the time.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images