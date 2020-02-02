Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The offense was the main story in the Boston Bruins’ win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, but Jaroslav Halak was just as impressive.

Halak was extremely close to notching his fourth shutout of the season, but still came away with a huge win as the Bruins handily took down the Wild 6-1 at Xcel Energy Center. The veteran netminder recorded 25 saves on the night en route to Boston’s third straight victory.

While he was able to stop 25 shots, none were bigger than glove save with a member of the Wild in his crease.

To see his most important save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.