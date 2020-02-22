Friday’s game didn’t start so great for the Boston Bruins, but it sure did end well.

The Calgary Flames jumped out to an early 2-0 lead just under three minutes into the matchup, but it pretty much would be all Bruins from there as they scored three of their own before adding another in the second period.

Jaroslav Halak was between the pipes for the Bruins. While he didn’t have the greatest start in the world, he came alive when the Bruins needed him the most, coming up with his biggest save of the night in the third period with the B’s ahead by just one goal.

