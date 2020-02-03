Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s lame Instagram post turned out to be a lame tease for a lame Super Bowl commercial. But that doesn’t mean the story ended Sunday night.

No, Brady still must answer to his (soon-to-be former?) New England Patriots teammates.

In case you missed it, Brady starred in a Hulu commercial that ran during the first half of the Big Game. Soon after the ad aired, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty took to Twitter to ask Brady a question.

Take a look:

Yo @TomBrady so does that mean free @hulu for the team??? Asking for a friend/brother (Jmac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 3, 2020

The ball is in your court, Tom.

In slightly more relevant Patriots news, the 42-year-old quarterback has spoken with the Patriots about his future. New England reportedly is willing to break the bank to keep the legendary quarterback in the fold.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images