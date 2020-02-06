Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite his best intentions, Tom Brady can be very cringe-worthy on social media. However, what the 42-year-old quarterback does on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook is very different from what you see from Antonio Brown.

But don’t tell that to Jason Whitlock!

During Wednesday’s “Speak For Yourself,” episode, Whitlock tried to draw a line from Brown, whose social media activity has been downright disturbing, to Brady, who is nothing more than a dorky old guy trying to sell himself and his weird products.

Whitlock’s monologue, which was as verbose and overly self-important as its predecessors, featured a ton of talk about dopamine. You know, because Whitlock apparently moonlights as a neurologist/psychologist.

“Tom Brady has acquired the same taste for (dopamine) as Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., LeBron James and countless other wannabe influencers,” he said. “That’s why Brady was comfortable trolling Patriots fans for the benefit of Hulu. He enjoyed the pleasing social media interactions — the likes, the retweets, the gossip about his future.

Added Whitlock: “All of this seems like harmless fun — and it mostly is. The problem is it’s inconsistent with Bill Belichick’s ‘Patriot Way.’ It’s harmless, but it is attention-whoring. It’s cut from the same cloth of all of Antonio Brown’s social media posts. It’s, ‘Hey, look at me.’ It’s coming from an insecure place.”

Today’s #Whitlogue: The more Tom Brady sounds like a social media star, the less he sounds like a Patriot. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/8YPFNEtWKo — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 5, 2020

Yeesh.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images