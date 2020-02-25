Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday’s public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant moved those who watched both on television and in person.

Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown attended the event at Staples Center with several Boston teammates remembering the lives of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan 26. The event featured several people close to the Bryants, including a beautiful eulogy from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa.

Brown thinks Bryant’s legacy “won’t be forgotten” and hopes the late Los Angeles Lakers legend will “continue to be celebrated” in the future.

“It makes you think about how you want to be remembered when you’re gone,” Brown said Tuesday, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Definitely a blessing to be able to experience that, especially with my teammates, and big prayers up to Kobe and his family.”

That said, Brown would have preferred not to have a public memorial. But he’s happy with how Monday’s event turned out.

“It’s unfortunate that everybody comes together for stuff like that, an unfortunate event,” Brown said. “But it was good to see people there. (I) met a lot of people I didn’t know. It was good for closure, for peace of mind. I’m glad we got to experience that.”

Kobe was 41 when he died. Gianna was 13.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images