Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Things went well for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday — until the injury bug reappeared.

This time, Jaylen Brown was the one who may have been bitten.

The Celtics swingman appeared to roll his ankle during the final minute of the game, eventually limping off to the locker room. Brown declined to speak to the media after the game, but could be seen walking on it gingerly after soaking it in a bucket of ice.

Coach Brad Stevens, however, doesn’t appear too concerned.

“It didn’t look bad,” Stevens said. “It just looked like he stepped wrong, and just tweaked it. So, (it) didn’t look like (Daniel) Theis’ the other day or anything like that.

“(He’ll) put (it in) a bucket of ice, like most of those guys do after every game anyways, so hopefully we get him back sooner rather than later,” Stevens said. “I don’t know … what it’s going to be.”

The Celtics cannot afford to lose yet another member of their top six, with Kemba Walker (knee), Marcus Smart (quad) and Theis (ankle) all missing Wednesday’s game due to injury. Even if one or more of those players return to the court for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Brown’s presence would still be missed.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images