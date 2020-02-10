Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown plans to tough it out Tuesday night in Houston.

The Celtics guard is probably for Boston’s nationally televised game against the Rockets, the team announced Monday. Brown, who has been dealing with a left ankle injury, sprained his right ankle Sunday afternoon against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s the Celtics full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Houston: Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2020

The Celtics have won seven straight games, but will face a stiff challenge in facing a Rockets team led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Tip-off at Toyota Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images