Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time in as many weeks, the Boston Celtics roster the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Jayson Tatum earned the honor for the first time in his career on Monday after averaging 29.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks to help the Celtics to a 4-0 record.

Congrats on your first Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod, @jaytatum0 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3f1CrECSnw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2020

Tatum’s point total was third in the NBA during the span as he shot 50 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from behind the arc.

Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor last week.

According to Forbes’ Chris Grenham, this is the third time this NBA season that teammates have received back-to-back honors.

Tatum and the Celtics will take their seven consecutive wins into Tuesday night as they visit Houston Rockets with tip-off set for 9:30 ET.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images