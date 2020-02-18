Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans couldn’t be happier to have All-Star Jayson Tatum on their team, and that feeling is mutual.

In the third part of the team’s “Passing the Torch” series on NBC Sports Boston that premiered Monday night, the forward sat down with Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn where they discussed what being part of Boston’s tradition means to them.

Tatum may not have known all about the team’s history before he was drafted out of Duke in 2017, but he learned quickly.

“I’ve learned so much about the Celtics that I didn’t previously know before I got here,” Tatum said. “My appreciation for guys like yourself, Bill Russell, Paul (Pierce), and all the guys before me. Just coming in here to work every day and seeing the banners, you feel the energy.”

Tatum also shared that the atmosphere in TD Garden is unparalleled.

“The atmosphere, the fans are the best and it’s not like that in every city we go to. We truly have the best fans. It really is a sense of pride putting that jersey on every night and I couldn’t be happier being here.”

In the best season of his career so far, Tatum leads the Celtics with an average of 22.1 points per game, and his Real Plus-Minus of 5.37 ranks fifth in the NBA.

It’s no surprise that he earned his first All-Star bid this year, which is likely the first of many.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images