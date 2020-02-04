Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum is back and he’s ready to defend his title as champion of the NBA Skills Competition.

The Boston Celtics star has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s competition in Chicago, the league announced Tuesday night.

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Clippers), Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Derrick Rose (Detroit Pistons), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) also will compete.

Tatum defeated Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) on his way to the title last season.

The NBA Skills Challenge is slated for Saturday, Feb. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images