BOSTON — Jeremy Lauzon has looked good in his latest call-up, but he got attention for the wrong reason Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins’ young blueliner was assessed a match penalty late in the first period for an illegal check to the head of Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan.

With 33 seconds left in the period, Lauzon had just been released from a high-sticking penalty. Charlie Coyle had won the puck seconds before and hit Lauzon at the offensive blue line, giving him a quasi-breakaway. The 22-year-old missed his shot attempt, and the puck whipped around to the half boards. Stepan gained possession, and promptly was hit by Lauzon, who was chasing down his shot.

The penalty was reviewed, and ultimately determined to be a check to the head. He was assessed a five-minute major (which was served by Anders Bjork) and match penalty for the collision.

Stepan stayed down on the ice for a moment and got attention from Coyotes medical staff before skating off the ice gingerly.

