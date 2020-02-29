Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (2:34 p.m. ET): Jeremy Lauzon returned to action in the second period.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Bruins might be a little shorthanded the rest of Saturday afternoon.

During the first period of the B’s meeting with the New York Islanders, an Ondrej Kase shot caught Lauzon in the face. Lauzon returned to the bench and sat hunched over, visibly in pain, before going down the tunnel.

(You can watch the play here)

Lauzon has done a nice job of carving out a role on the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk, but now Boston will be left with just five blueliners for the remainder of their matchup with the Isles.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images