Jerry Jones is one of a kind — in both a bizarre and successful way.

The owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys came away with his most recent, strange statement while talking with reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

It has to do with a former Cowboy.

“I’ve thought a lot about it in the shower,” Jones said, when asked about the possibly of bringing back former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. “It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

After a two-year hiatus, the 31-year-old Bryant has publicly showcased his desire to play again. Most recently, he put out an Instagram video of catching footballs from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Bryant has not played an NFL game since he did so with the Cowboys during the 2017-18 season, prior to being released by the team in April 2018.

Bryant started the following season unsigned until the New Orleans Saints gave him to a one-year contract in November. Bryant tore his Achilles in his very first practice with the Saints, leading him to miss the remainder of 2018 and entire 2019 season.

