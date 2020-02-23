Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does he or doesn’t he?

That has been the question surrounding Johnny Manziel since Friday when the former NFL quarterback tweeted that he wanted a chance to sign with an XFL team. But he deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

Manziel came back to the world of social media late Saturday night, though, stating the just “loves trollin” and doesn’t want to play “any football.”

Check out these tweets:

Love trollin 💛💜 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 23, 2020

Have zero desire to play any football these days. Just love stirring up controversy. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 23, 2020

Controversy and Manziel seem to go hand in hand. The 27-year-old is no stranger to dealing with authorities, with Manziel having dealt with substance abuse issues and allegations of domestic violence.

He hasn’t seen a football field in a few years, but it appears Manziel is perfectly content with that.

