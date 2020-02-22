Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Manziel wants a role in the biggest football show of the moment … or does he?

The former NFL quarterback urged XFL commissioner Oliver Luck to sign him to a contract and put him on a team Friday night via Twitter, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.

“Oliver Luck. If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there,” Manziel wrote. “Like I said YEARS ago … XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

However, Manziel soon deleted his Twitter account, leaving just about everyone scratching their heads.

Despite not playing in the NFL since 2015, Manziel remains a notable figure on the national sports scene. The 27-year-old played two games for the Memphis Express last year in the Alliance of American Football, but the league suspended operations eight weeks into its inaugural season, putting the former Heisman Trophy winner and almost every other AAF player into football unemployment.

Manziel linked himself to the XFL in 2018, shortly after the league announced its re-launch, and the league reportedly considered him among its primary targets at the time. However, the XFL’s thinking might have shifted due to its reported subsequent decision not to hire players with prior criminal records. Manziel falls into that bucket, making his potential XFL career seem more like a pipe dream than attainable goal.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenaul/USA TODAY Sports Images