Josh Gordon’s Instagram account once was loaded with photos of him wearing a New England Patriots jersey. There also were numerous posts related to the Patriots that had nothing to do with the embattled receiver.
Well, those days are over — but why?
These days, Gordon’s Instagram features photos of him in a Seattle Seahawks jersey and, most recently, posts from his trip to South Korea. In the comments section of one post, a fan asked Gordon why he removed all of his Patriots-related photos.
Here’s the post:
And here’s the comment, along with Gordon’s response:
Fair enough.
Gordon offered additional context in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Is it really a negative thing for players to take down social media posts about a former team if a player is employed by a new one? Is it not a conflict of interest? #socialmedia101 #seriousquestion lol 🤷🏾♂️
— Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) February 18, 2020
As for Gordon’s NFL career, it remains to be seen whether the ultra-talented wideout ever will return to the league. The 28-year-old was handed an indefinite suspension in December for failing yet another drug test.
