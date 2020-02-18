Josh Gordon’s Instagram account once was loaded with photos of him wearing a New England Patriots jersey. There also were numerous posts related to the Patriots that had nothing to do with the embattled receiver.

Well, those days are over — but why?

These days, Gordon’s Instagram features photos of him in a Seattle Seahawks jersey and, most recently, posts from his trip to South Korea. In the comments section of one post, a fan asked Gordon why he removed all of his Patriots-related photos.

Here’s the post:

I take a lot of baths now.. 😂 🛀 🕉

And here’s the comment, along with Gordon’s response:

NFL receiver Josh Gordon

Fair enough.

Gordon offered additional context in a tweet Tuesday morning.

As for Gordon’s NFL career, it remains to be seen whether the ultra-talented wideout ever will return to the league. The 28-year-old was handed an indefinite suspension in December for failing yet another drug test.

