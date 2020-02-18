Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon’s Instagram account once was loaded with photos of him wearing a New England Patriots jersey. There also were numerous posts related to the Patriots that had nothing to do with the embattled receiver.

Well, those days are over — but why?

These days, Gordon’s Instagram features photos of him in a Seattle Seahawks jersey and, most recently, posts from his trip to South Korea. In the comments section of one post, a fan asked Gordon why he removed all of his Patriots-related photos.

Here’s the post:

And here’s the comment, along with Gordon’s response:

Fair enough.

Gordon offered additional context in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Is it really a negative thing for players to take down social media posts about a former team if a player is employed by a new one? Is it not a conflict of interest? #socialmedia101 #seriousquestion lol 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) February 18, 2020

As for Gordon’s NFL career, it remains to be seen whether the ultra-talented wideout ever will return to the league. The 28-year-old was handed an indefinite suspension in December for failing yet another drug test.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images