Julian Edelman rang in Super Bowl Sunday with a particularly sad tweet — especially if you’re a Patriots fan.

New England’s star receiver will view the Super Bowl from an unusual vantage point: his couch. Unsurprisingly, Edelman doesn’t sound to thrilled to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

My soul hurts on this day — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 2, 2020

The Patriots played in four of the past five Super Bowls, including the last three. Thanks to New England’s early playoff exit, Super Bowl LIV will feel awfully different for the Patriots and their fans.

Of course, nobody will shed a tear for Patriots fans — nor should they.

