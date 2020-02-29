Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What does Julian Edelman know?

The New England Patriots wide receiver is attending the North Carolina-Syracuse men’s basketball game with free-agent quarterback Tom Brady and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. Edelman was spotted by TV cameras saying, “He’s coming back. He’s coming back.”

Brady simply stared back at Edelman with what certainly appeared to be a forced grin.

Brady officially hits free agency March 18 at 4 p.m. The Patriots can sign Brady at any time, but the two sides are unlikely to agree on a contract before the NFL collective bargaining agreement is ratified. Other teams can start talking to Brady on March 16.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are teams believed to be interested in Brady. No one at the NFL Scouting Combine seemed to know whether Brady was returning to the Patriots. Perhaps Edelman does.

