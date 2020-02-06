Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the old saying goes, immitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Bill Belichick dropped the mic on booing fans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The New England Patriots head coach, who was being honored as a member of the NFL 100 team, reacted to the unfavorable reception by flashing three Super Bowl rings, which serve as less than half of his collection.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady got a kick out of Belichick’s flex, and it appears Julian Edelman did as well.

Edelman took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote a sweatshirt off his new clothing line, and he couldn’t help but show off his jewelry in the process.

We see what you did there with the caption, Julian.

It’s been an active week on social media for Edelman, who earlier in the week put his own spin on an iconic movie scene in an effort to bring Tom Brady back to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images