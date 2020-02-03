Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady had an important announcement to make Sunday night.

Well, not really.

Brady had the sports world buzzing during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIV via a cryptic social media post. The image turned out to be a snapshot from a Hulu Super Bowl commercial, which featured Brady seemingly teasing a retirement announcement before telling folks Hulu has more than live sports. The spot concluded with the future Hall of Famer declaring, “I’m not going anywhere.”

The six-time Super Bowl champion shared the ad on his Instagram page and quite a few people of note took to the post’s comment section.

Justin Bieber: “HAHA 😂”

Josh Gordon: “My guy 🔥”

Jon Jones: “That was just mean”

Keenan Allen: “This is perfect! 😂🙌🏽”

Michael Phelps: “🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Erin Andrews: “Ohhhhhhhhhhhkay!!!! So good”

Jarrett Stidham: “L.F.G.”

Brandon Bolden: “Bruh🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

As for Brady’s future, we learned Sunday the Patriots reportedly are willing to offer Brady upward of $30 million per season to stay in New England. But in the event Brady and the Patriots aren’t able to reach an agreement before the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly both are prepared to make a run at TB12.

Buckle up, folks. Now that the final game of the 2019 season is in the books, expect a hefty amount of Brady chatter over the next month-plus.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images